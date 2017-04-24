Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision on the M62 motorway which caused long tailbacks.

Emergency services were called to junction 25 of the eastbound carriageway near Brighouse this afternoon (Monday) following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Two cars, a Mazda and a Toyota Avensis, were in collision leading to the closure of two lanes.

Traffic stretched back past Ainley Top towards junction 23 as the motorway ground to a halt and delays of more than 30 minutes were reported.

Highways England were called shortly before 2pm and officers were sent to the scene.

Police and ambulance crews also attended.

Emergency services reported that no-one was seriously injured.

However, a spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a man, a woman and a child were taken to Leeds General Infirmary. All were believed to have suffered minor injuries.