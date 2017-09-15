Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two motorists needed hospital treatment after a three-vehicle collision on the M62.

A lorry, van and car crashed on the westbound carriage between junctions 23 and 22 at Rishworth Moor shortly after midday today (Friday).

Emergency services including police, ambulances and fire services were called to the scene at 12.15pm as traffic officers shut two lanes.

The accident resulted in huge tailbacks as far back as junction 25 for Brighouse. Motorists stuck in the queues experienced delays of up to 90 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “We were called at 12.16pm to reports of a collision. We sent two rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and the hazardous area response team.

“Two patients were taken by road to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.” The patients’ injuries were not thought to be serious.