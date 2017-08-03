The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers will appear in court on Friday charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at cars in Dalton and Deighton last week.

In one incident a taxi driver was hurt after a gun was fired at his cab in Holays, Dalton.

An hour later shots were aimed at a car in New House Road, Deighton.

Armed police were called as detectives launched a major investigation into a series of shootings across town.

It is understood at least eight people have been arrested, the youngest being a 14-year-old boy.

Police said Ryan Ncube, 18, of Scott Vale, Deighton, and a 17-year-old male from Dalton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will both appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

Ncube was charged with attempted murder in relation to two firearms discharges in Holays and New House Road last week.

The 17-year-old was charged in relation to three discharges in Holays, New House Road and Dalton Fold.

Both youths were arrested following extensive enquiries into the shootings by the force’s Firearms Prevent Team with support from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and Kirklees Police.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing into the discharges and officers continue to appeal for witnesses.”

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team on 101.

They can also give information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.