Two teenagers have been left seriously injured after a vicious attack.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were found with stab wounds and taken to hospital after officers were called to Hopwood Lane in Halifax last Wednesday.

Police have only just released details of the attack, which happened in broad daylight shortly after noon.

The boys’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed three males were arrested in connection with the incident and since released pending further enquiries.

Det Sgt Nick Speed, of Calderdale District CID, said: “This was a serious assault where two people sustained serious injuries, but the consequences could have been much worse.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries but I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with police.

“This incident happened on a busy road, with lots of people in the area at the time. I would ask for anyone who witnessed this incident to contact officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101 quoting 13170411518. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.