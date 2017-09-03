Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two thirds of Huddersfield trains still ran on Friday despite strike action by Northern staff.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union walked out and will strike again on Monday, September 4 in a long-running dispute.

As a result, Northern ran approximately 40% of its normal service in the Huddersfield area.

Two third of all trains in Huddersfield were still running, including those belonging to other train operators. Replacement buses also operated.

The strike is in response to Northern’s plan to remove guards and introduce driver-only trains. Staff have walked out three times this year as part of their campaign against driver-only operation on trains.

Commuters should expect a limited service between 7am and 7pm again on Monday.

Northern say: “During these hours the overall number of trains running will be significantly reduced. We expect trains and any replacement buses we operate will be extremely busy.

“If you do travel and experience a delay of more than 30 minutes or more to your journey you are eligible for compensation.”

Northern have issued timetables with limited services on the Calder Valley line, Leeds to Bradford, Sheffield to Huddersfield and Wakefield to Huddersfield lines.

Passengers in the Colne Valley will not have access to either rail services or a rail replacement bus on Monday and will have to use local bus services.

Northern advise passengers to check on the day of travel for the latest timetables.

They say passengers can use train tickets on Arriva Buses and Yorkshire Tiger buses to make journeys that would have been made by rail.

TransPennine trains are unaffected by the strike action and will continue running from Huddersfield.