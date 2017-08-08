The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a trampoline park in Huddersfield have emerged.

Let’s Jump Ltd is seeking planning permission to convert the former Polyseam factory on Silver Street at Aspley into a trampoline centre.

And the Examiner has heard rumours that the former Visage and Ethos nightclub at Chapel Hill could become a trampoline centre, with workers spotted on site, but no further details have yet emerged.

The planning application for the Aspley trampoline park show it will be in Unit 5-8 at the Shaw Park Office Centre, Silver Street. Polyseam has relocated to nearby St Andrew’s Road.

The application says: “Trampoline parks are a modern expanding leisure pursuit and this project will enhance the surrounding area with jobs for residents and those suffering arguably the greatest economic disadvantage, young adults.

“The venue will be open to the general public for freestyle sessions, more formal team based sessions and a range of fitness programmes. There will be a restriction on age use for the trampolines to over fives.”

If it gets the go-ahead it will create 14 new jobs. It’s proposed opening hours are Monday to Thursday 10am-10pm; Friday to Sunday and Bank Holidays 9am-10pm.

The Silver Street plan has been lodged with Kirklees but no decision has yet been taken.

Kirklees has one other trampoline park, the Adrenaline International Trampoline and Soft Play Centre in Liversedge.