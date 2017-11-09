Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little boy is believed to have died in a horrifying accident when a fireplace fell on top of him.

The two-year-old was at his home in Golcar on Wednesday morning when the tragedy happened .

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews who raced to the scene they were unable to save him.

Family friend Lyndsay Goodwin, of Almondbury, said: “It was a very tragic accident.

“The family haven’t long moved into the property and have been working on things in the home, Sadly, due to some work an accident happened and sadly ended in the little one’s death.

“What the family need now is love and support at this very difficult time.”

The family had only moved into the home several months ago and the semi-detached house was being renovated before the accident happened.

A woman who didn’t want to be named said: “The house was being renovated and the fireplace has fallen on the little boy. It’s absolutely terrible.”

Kirklees councillor Andrew Marchington, who represents Golcar said: “As a father of two I can’t begin to imagine what the family must be going through. My heart really does go out to them.

“When anything like this happens involving such a young child it is just awful.”

Regarding the fireplace he added: “It’s a tragic accident.”

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and described the toddler as a “jolly little boy.”

West Yorkshire Police said yesterday (Wed): “We were called at 7.26am to an address in Banks Road to reports of a two-year-old boy with serious injuries.

“Police and ambulance attended. Sadly the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Although we remain in the early stages of our enquiries the incident is not believed suspicious.”

The boy’s death has led to an outpouring of grief.

On Facebook Andrea Peel wrote: “Tragic and heartbreaking. An accident that could never be foreseen. Thoughts and prayers for the family ... sleep tight little man.”

And Gabriel Chase added: “Two- years-old! This is heartbreaking. Can’t even begin to imagine what the family are going through.”

It’s understood an inquest will be opened and adjourned over the next few days at Bradford Coroner’s Court.