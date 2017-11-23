Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest will be opened and adjourned tomorrow (Fri) into the death of a little boy who died in a horrifying accident at his Golcar home.

Two-year-old Bram Radcliffe is believed to have died after a fireplace collapsed on top of him.

The tragedy happened at the family home on the morning of Wednesday, November 8. Despite the best efforts of emergency crews who raced to the scene they were unable to save him.

West Yorkshire Police said at the time officers were called to the house to reports of a two-year-old boy with serious injuries.

Police and ambulance attended and the boy was pronounced dead a short time later. His death was not believed to be suspicious.

The inquest will be opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court and is expected to be adjourned pending further investigations.