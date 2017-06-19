Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two girls almost drowned after getting into difficulties at a ‘wild swimming’ venue in the Colne Valley.

Diane Green said the incident happened on Sunday at picturesque Sparth Reservoir which is located between Marsden and Slaithwaite.

She said: “There was a serious near-drowning incident at Sparth Reservoir. Two children got into difficulty, one panicked and held the other under and then almost drowned the first adult to come to their rescue.

“It took three adult strangers, all strong, confident swimmers, to save them. Well done to them. Thank goodness it was busy and there were lots of rescuers.”

Fiona Weir, who has swum there for 25 years, said: “It was very busy with perhaps 35 people there. Two girls aged around 10 and 13 were there with their dad. Initially they were sitting on the steps just paddling. I went to pick litter and didn’t see the actual incident but I understand the girls made their way into the water and were about five metres out when it happened.

“The smaller one panicked and began holding the larger one down. I don’t know whether dad noticed straight away but a middle-aged woman called Erica Foley was concerned about the children and went to rescue them.

“Unfortunately, the younger one released the larger one and started to ‘drown’ Erica. Then a female triathlete and another man reached them and brought them back to shore.

“The father took the girls home and was given advice to get them checked out by medics. The whole incident lasted a couple of minutes perhaps. No-one was hurt. This reservoir is not for inexperienced swimmers. It’s not for children.”

Kirklees councillor Donna Bellamy who represents Colne Valley said: “Sparth Reservoir has been used by Olympic standard swimmers such as Huddersfield’s Anita Lonsbrough and I swam in it myself as a teenager though I’m not sure I ever told my parents about it!

“But it can be extremely cold and kids shouldn’t be going in without their parents being there to supervise them.”

A spokesman for the Canal & River Trust, which exercises guardianship of British Waterways canals, rivers reservoirs and docks in England and Wales, confirmed that an incident had taken place on Sunday.

David Baldacchino, waterway manager for the Manchester, Pennine and Potteries area said, “We were very concerned to hear about the incident at the weekend and relieved because it could have been much more serious.

“At Sparth reservoir, because of the history of people swimming here we have put special signs up that highlight the risks. We would urge everyone to follow our advice and find other ways to cool down.”