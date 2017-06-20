Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK is one of the EU countries making the “slowest progress” towards targets to reduce road deaths, according to a new report.

The European Transport Safety Council has set a target to reduce road deaths by 50% between 2010-2020.

But Huddersfield-based road safety charity Brake says the UK is flagging way behind that target.

Brake spokesman Jason Wakeford said: “Reductions in the numbers killed on UK roads have stagnated in recent years. Road deaths fell by just 1.4% between 2010 and 2016 – way short of the EU target. All other EU countries, with the exception of Lithuania, Malta and Sweden, have made better progress and urgent action is needed.

Police reveal reckless motorists who ignore mobile phone driving law

“It’s a disgrace that there are currently no UK targets for reducing the number of road deaths and we are calling for a UK target to be set as a priority for the Government.

“We need the creation of a Road Collision Investigation Branch to help better understand road crashes so that lessons can be learned to prevent future deaths, alongside extra police resource for traffic enforcement.”

Brake is also calling on the European Commission to introduce new vehicle safety standards.