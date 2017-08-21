Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A street magician who grew up in Dewsbury will appear in London’s West End next year.

Adam Patel will embark on his first UK tour in 2018 and it is due to open at the capital’s Leicester Square Theatre on March 28.

The 31-year-old left behind a career as a pharmacist two years ago to follow his dream of playing tricks. Since then, he has performed all over the country to people on the streets and celebrities too.

He said: “To play in the West End is an absolute dream. It’s one of those milestones every live performer wants to reach and I can barely believe I’ve been given the opportunity.”

The show, titled ‘Adam Patel: Real Magic LIVE’ is a combination of magic and storytelling, seasoned with British Asian references and quirky humour. While showcasing his magic skills, Adam will tell the story of how he became a magician.

Adam, who was born in Keighley and now lives in London, said: “It’s a really original show. I’ve never seen anything quite like it.

“Yes, it’s a magic show and you should expect to be amazed, but this is not ‘just another magic show’, it’s so much more than that. It’s a show about adversity, about challenge and about dreams.”

Adam, who studied at Heckmondwike Grammar School, Greenhead College and the University of Bradford, has previously admitted it was not easy to tell his family that he was changing career paths due to their Asian background.

He describes his magic as a cross between Dynamo, who uses a lot of visual tricks, and Derren Brown, who often uses mind control.

After London, the tour will go to three more cities.

There will be a show at Leeds City Varieties on April 7. Tickets are on sale now from the box office or via the music hall’s website.

There will also be a show at The Dancehouse Theatre in Manchester on April 14. Tickets can be bought by calling 0161 237 9753.