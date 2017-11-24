Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A functioning toastie maker that's 32-years-old and a kettle from the 1960s that still boils are among the indestructible electrical appliances revealed by thrifty consumers.

MoneySavers are full of praise for their devices that refuse to give up the ghost.

Below is a list compiled by Money Saving Expert of the toughest, most reliable devices ever to roll off the factory conveyor belt,.

But we reckon the people of Huddersfield have some old still-functioning electrical gear to give these faithful appliances a run for their money.

These include a Swan toastie maker from 1985 owned by Huddersfield Town fan Siân.

There's also a 1960s kettle that doesn't turn itself off (it's from the days before auto-off switches), a 1970s hairdryer that still works daily and egg poacher from the 1950s that still makes poached eggs.

One customer spoke of his Kenwood electric whisker from 1973 that steal makes a fine meringue while another praised his microwave that first started heating food in 1987.

This Hoover tumble dryer from 1982 still works too.