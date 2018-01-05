Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has launched a campaign to discourage animal lovers from buying 'squashed-faced' dogs.

The demand for breeds with flat faces, such as pugs and French bulldogs, has surged because of the dogs' popularity with celebrities.

But squashed-faced canines, known as brachycephalic or 'brachy' dogs, have several health issues relating to their bred-in looks.

The BVA's Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey found that nearly half of vets believed their clients, who had bought brachy dogs, had been influenced by social media (49%) or celebrities (43%).

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Social media stars such as Zoella have joined screen and music stars, including David Beckham, Lady Gaga and Kelly Brook, by choosing brachy breeds such as pugs and French bulldogs.

Indeed nine out of 10 pet vets reported a surge in the number of brachy dogs appearing at their practices over the last three years.

The BVA is urging other vets, veterinary support staff and the public to adopt its #BreedtoBreathe campaign.

The campaign aims to challenge the perceived cuteness of these dogs, which have breathing difficulties, skin problems, eye ulcers and dental problems as a result of the bred-in looks which are supposed to make them look more appealing.

Indeed more than half (56%) of the brachycephalic dogs that vets see need treatment for health issues related to how they look, the BVA study found.

(Image: PA)

BVA President John Fishwick said: "These dogs are more popular than ever with celebrities, and on social media, and vets fear that this is adding to their popularity with members of the public.

“There are thousands of pictures on Instagram of brachycephalic breeds tucked up alongside popular celebrities and bloggers, but these #puglife images don’t show the full story. Many of these ‘cute’ pets will struggle with serious and often life-limiting health problems. Whilst many people perceive the squashed wrinkly faces of flat-faced dogs as appealing, in reality, dogs with short muzzles can struggle to breathe.

"We often hear from owners that their flat-faced dog is healthy but they don’t realise that loud breathing isn’t ‘normal’. Vets see these problems in practice every day and tell us that very few owners can spot their dog’s health issue before it is highlighted by the vet.

“These hereditary problems are distressing for the animals and can be costly for the owners to treat. If you’re looking for a dog think about choosing a healthier breed or crossbreed instead.”