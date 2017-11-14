Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Rolling Stones sang 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' and at Christmas this is sometimes the case with gifts.

We've all at some point received a gaudy sweater or a boring book and contemplated getting rid of it as quietly as possible.

Indeed eBay estimates people celebrating Christmas will receive 115 million unwanted presents worth a total of £2.2bn.

While you may not want that tacky necklace or a guide to stamp collecting, someone somewhere will.

And if you time it correctly you can make a few quid by flogging them online.

Ebay reckons the best day to sell your unwanted Christmas gifts is December 29, reports the Mirror.

The world's biggest online market conducted a survey which found that consumer tends to fell a bit restless four days after Christmas Day, the festive spirit having faded.

(Image: Getty Images)

Patrick Fagan, consumer psychologist and lecturer at Goldsmiths University London says, “The Christmas period can be an emotional roller coaster and studies indicate that receiving gifts that aren’t right for you can add stress.

"But, this research shows that there is a specific time to tackle this. There’s an important changeover period, when people are putting Christmas behind them and moving on to New Year. Not only are people ready psychologically, but the financial benefit also boosts happiness.”

Last year eBay recorded 2,302 listings in the post-Christmas period with the highest volume on the second working day after Christmas (this being the 29th December for 2016).

The post-Christmas gift reshuffle is the ideal time to sell, with last year’s figures showing there was one search on eBay every twelve seconds on the 29th December 2015 alone.

Top eBay selling tips

(Image: PA)

The experts impart their wisdom on how to sell off your goods like a pro.

1. Key words really are key

Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders will come. When buyers search, eBay automatically looks for words in the listing's title only, so it's crucial to write your listing in your customers' language, and use the keywords they search for - especially brand and product names.

There are some keywords that are sure draws including old, vintage and sexy. Goofbid's nifty free eBay Pulse tool shows the most popular search terms buyers use, by category.

2. Opt for 10-day auctions

The longer your item is listed, the more chance of people seeing it, so unless it's time-sensitive, pick 10 days.

For buy-it-now listings, you can choose three, five, seven, 10 or 30 days. They cost the same, we advise selecting the 30 day option.

3. Pictures are EVERYTHING

The vast majority of users will not bid on items they cannot see, so good pictures are vital.

It allows people to see what they are interested in and that you actually have it. Remember, a good picture often holds up a less than perfect listing.

4. Take cues from the pros

Check out the best of the competition to understand the marketplace you are operating in.

Do searches for items similar to yours. Take a critical look at the listings and pricing – especially if there are more bidders and higher prices. You can learn much from your competition.

5. Good timing is essential

The busiest time for buyers is Sunday evenings, so schedule your auctions to end around that time.

Avoid times when most people will be busy, such as weekday mornings, or when any big events such as sports matches or TV finales are on.