B&M Stores have a deal on a gadget that makes cooking a full English breakfast a cinch.
And there's a hefty discount on this Goodman's Multi Frying Pan on Black Friday tomorrow.
We must admit it looks a bit bizarre but it will save you a considerable amount of washing up.
With six separate non-stick compartments this plug-in breakfast behemoth can cook your eggs, bacon, sausage, black pudding, beans and even your bread without cross contamination. And you won't need as much oil.
The pan isn't limited to cooking breakfast; you can make your tea in it if you so wish.
And as it's electric you don't even need a stove making it ideal if you're caravanning.
It normally costs £29.99 but on Black Friday, B&M are selling it for £19.99.
Similar gadgets have been known to sell for £60, reports the Mirror , so this is a bumper deal.
It's not available online though, so you'll need to get down to B&M stores on Beck Road or in Elland.