Article 50 will formally be triggered today - officially starting the UK’s process of leaving the European Union.
Last June’s referendum saw 51.9% (17,410,742) vote in favour of the UK leaving the EU, versus 48.1% (16,141,241) wanting to remain, on a turnout of 72.2%. In Kirklees 54.7% voted to leave versus 45.3% who wished to remain.
Triggering Article 50 is likely to be done in writing from Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council president Donald Tusk.
It may be done before Prime Minister’s Questions which gets underway at noon and the PM will make an announcement to parliament.
The EU will formally respond on behalf of the 27 other EU member countries and after that it’s unclear.
There will be two years of negotiations to agree the terms of leaving – the focus will be on trade deals and immigration but the UK may also need to agree a fee to leave.
By autumn the government is expected to introduce legislation to put existing EU laws into British law. By October 2018 they aim to complete negotiations and until March 2019 the Houses of Parliament, European Council and Parliament may vote on any deal which (if backed) will see the UK withdraw from the EU in March 2019.
Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is a part of European Union law that sets out the process by which member states may withdraw from the European Union.
Article 50 - the wording in full
- Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.
- A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention. In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union. It shall be concluded on behalf of the Union by the Council, acting by a qualified majority (72% of the remaining 27 EU states), after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament.
- The Treaties shall cease to apply to the State in question from the date of entry into force of the withdrawal agreement or, failing that, two years after the notification referred to in paragraph 2, unless the European Council, in agreement with the Member State concerned, unanimously decides to extend this period.
- The member of the European Council or of the Council representing the withdrawing Member State shall not participate in the discussions of the European Council or Council or in decisions concerning it.
- If a State which has withdrawn from the Union asks to rejoin its request shall be subject to the procedure referred to in Article 49.