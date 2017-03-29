What will happen after Article 50 is triggered?

Article 50 will formally be triggered today - officially starting the UK’s process of leaving the European Union.

Last June’s referendum saw 51.9% (17,410,742) vote in favour of the UK leaving the EU, versus 48.1% (16,141,241) wanting to remain, on a turnout of 72.2%. In Kirklees 54.7% voted to leave versus 45.3% who wished to remain.

Triggering Article 50 is likely to be done in writing from Prime Minister Theresa May to European Council president Donald Tusk.

It may be done before Prime Minister’s Questions which gets underway at noon and the PM will make an announcement to parliament.

The EU will formally respond on behalf of the 27 other EU member countries and after that it’s unclear.

There will be two years of negotiations to agree the terms of leaving – the focus will be on trade deals and immigration but the UK may also need to agree a fee to leave.

By autumn the government is expected to introduce legislation to put existing EU laws into British law. By October 2018 they aim to complete negotiations and until March 2019 the Houses of Parliament, European Council and Parliament may vote on any deal which (if backed) will see the UK withdraw from the EU in March 2019.

Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty is a part of European Union law that sets out the process by which member states may withdraw from the European Union.

Article 50 - the wording in full