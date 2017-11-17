Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Budget supermarket chain Lidl has announced its first ever Black Friday and the deals look pretty amazing.

The German giant isn't pussyfooting either, cutting the prices on most stuff in the stores by up to 75%.

As far as food and drink goes there's wine for £3, heavily discounted champagne and massive tomahawk steaks available at burger prices.

And for cured meat fans there's a 7kg leg of Spanish Serrano ham among the deals.

The deals aren't restricted to edible items; there's money off a George Foreman grill and a blender that looks rather like a Nutribullet.

None of the offers will be available online so you'll have to get down to your nearest Lidl on November 23.

Ryan McDonnell, Commercial Director at Lidl UK, said: “We’re pleased to be taking part in our first ever Black Friday promotion. Providing our customers with everyday low prices is at the heart of what we do by offering a selection of highlight products at incredible prices.

"This is a highly anticipated event in the consumer calendar, especially as households turn their focus onto Christmas planning, and we know our fantastic promotion will not disappoint."

The Deluxe Jamón Serrano Reserva Ham Leg, £29.99

(Image: Lidl)

It doesn't get much more luxurious than this. 6.5 – 7.5kg of premium quality air-dried Spanish Serrano ham - complete with a stand - that will lead the way to the best Christmas party ever.

Seeing as M&S' 2kg version set you back £40 alone, Lidl's one is more than three times the size, but a quarter of the price.

Nutrition Mixer, Lidl £14.99 (RRP £29.99)

(Image: Lidl)

While an actual Nutribullet might be slightly out of budget this holiday season, Lidl are offering a copycat version of the coveted gadget, for a much cheaper price.

The closest look-a-like we could find was this Nutrition Mixer on Amazon, currently for £77.58.

The Deluxe Dry Aged British Beef Tomahawk Steak, £14.99 per kg

(Image: Lidl)

Sink your teeth into this Deluxe steak, which has been dry aged on the bone for 14 days, then further matured to 21 days for a full, succulent flavour.

Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut 750ml, £8.99 (was £10.99)

(Image: Lidl)

A few quid has been cut from the price of this famous Champagne, just in time for Christmas.

Alcatel 10.16 Mobile Phone, £8.99 (RRP: £16.95)

Apparently the battery lasts for 160 hours. In the world of mobiles, that feels like forever. It also has an alarm clock, radio and torch.

Argos are currently selling the same mobile for double the price.

(Image: Lidl)

George Foreman Entertaining 10 Portion Grill, Lidl £29.99 (RRP £99.99)

(Image: Lidl)

Put that leftover turkey to good use by making toasties or salads with this lean mean grilling machine.

However, they're facing tough competition from Argos, who have also slashed the price of theirs to just £27.49 in a moment of Black Friday madness.

Cimarosa Australian Chardonnay 750ml, £2.99 (was £3.99)

(Image: Lidl)

Yes, that is a bottle of wine on sale for under £3. And yes, we will be racing you there.

Russell Hobbs extra-large Digital Slow Cooker, Lidl £24.99 (RRP £59.99)

(Image: Lidl)

If you love home-cooked meals, but never have the time to actually make them, this might be the Black Friday gadget for you.

It's currently selling on Amazon for £45.10 .

Trekstor Surftab Twin 10.1 Convertible Notebook, £199

(Image: Lidl)

A full HD laptop that comes a notebook and a tablet in one handy device, easily interchangeable thanks to their clever magnetic docking station.

The best price we could find for the laptop online is from a German retailer that ships worldwide for €178,90 , not including delivery.

Lidl's news comes just a few days after Morrisons also announced their participation, with the supermarket cutting the prices on popular products such as boozy advent calendars and magnums of Prosecco.