If you unwrap a Cadbury's Creme Egg and discover it's made from white chocolate it's time to celebrate - even if you don't like white chocolate.

Britain's most famous confectioner has hidden just 371 white chocolate Creme Eggs in regular Creme Egg foil.

If you're lucky enough to unwrap one you can win up to £1,000, reports the Birmingham Mail .

The white eggs will be hidden among the regular brown chocolate eggs in supermarkets and convenience shops until Easter Sunday on April 1.

(Image: Cadbury's)

Call the number on the inside of the foil and Cadbury's will tell you if you've got one of the winning eggs. Or if you're old-fashioned you can post the packaging to Cadbury's to see if you've won.

And don't worry - you can still eat the egg. We suspect, however, that some of these rare white eggs may become collectors items.