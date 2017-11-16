Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Royal Mail has issued a list of dates for sending greeting cards and presents in the UK and to foreign countries so they arrive in time for Christmas.

It won't surprise you to learn that you can post cards and gifts to other UK addresses within days of Christmas.

Generally, if you're sending stuff abroad the further the destination country is from the UK, the earlier you need to post it.

But this isn't always the case. For example, it can take longer to post a card to Eastern Europe than it does to send one to Australia or New Zealand, according to Royal Mail guidance.

And if you have friends or relatives in Africa or the Middle East it's recommended you get sending as soon as possible.

Likewise if you're sending something to a member of the armed forces on active service.

UK

Tuesday 19 December - Royal Mail 48

Wednesday 20 December - Royal Mail Tracked 48, Royal Mail 24

Thursday 21 December - Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed, Royal Mail Tracked 24

Friday 22 December - Royal Mail Special Delivery Saturday Guaranteed

International

Saturday 2 December - Africa, Middle East

Wednesday 6 December - Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday 7 December - Caribbean, Central and South America

Saturday 9 December - Australia, Greece, New Zealand

Wednesday 13 December - Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland

Thursday 14 December - Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA

Friday 15 December - Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Saturday 16 December - Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

HM Forces

Monday 11 December - International standard post to static HM Forces Mail

Monday 27 November - International standard post to operational HM Forces Mail