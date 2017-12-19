Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency repairs to potholes on the M62 caused delays of up to two hours for motorists this afternoon.

Two lanes on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 19 (Heywood) and 20 (Rochdale) were closed to allow repairs to take place from 12.40pm.

The potholes, dangerous for traffic moving at motorway speeds, were reported to Highways England this morning.

The lane closures caused traffic to build up, leading to tailbacks as far as Stretford, south of the Trafford Centre.

Repairs were completed and the carriageway was fully reopened at around 3pm although delays continued for an hour afterwards.

Highways England, which manages the country's motorways and main routes, tweeted: "Emergency repairs are now complete, and all lanes have reopened on the M62 eastbound between J19 (Heywood) and J20 (Rochdale).

"Severe delays remain on the M60 clockwise from J10, and on the M62 eastbound from J18, so please allow extra time for your journey."