Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have some information that could help police put criminals behind bars you could earn up to £1,000.

And the Crimestoppers service is anonymous so you won't be identified as an informant.

The charity, which passes information on to the police, keeps your details in the strictest confidence.

It was set up as a way for witnesses to pass on information without the fear of reprisals.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

If your information is correct and leads to a charge or conviction the money is yours.

And you can collect the money from your bank without have to show any ID.

But fewer than 1% of people who are eligible for a reward actually claim them, reports Lincolnshire Live .

To qualify for your reward: one or more suspects must be arrested and charged or the information is of 'significant use' to law enforcement agencies.

How do I claim a reward?

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Call Crimestoppers to report a crime or criminal activity on 0800 555 111

Ask the call handler or a reward code

If you make your report online, you must create a two-way communication with them

If you create a two-way communication, you must make a written request for a reward code and then log back on 24 hours later to get the code.

You will be asked to ring back eight weeks after giving your initial information to find out whether there has been a positive result – you will need to provide your reward code.

Crimestoppers will then ask the relevant law enforcement agency whether there has been a positive result such as charges or a conviction.

If there has been, you will be told that the amount of the reward will be confirmed by the chairman of the local Crimestoppers committee of volunteers.

This will take a minimum of four weeks and once this has been confirmed, you will be asked to name:

A branch of the major banks with whom Crimestoppers has an arrangement to pay the reward anonymously.

The date when you want to collect it (normally two weeks later).

How do I get paid?

(Image: Newcastle Chronicle)

On the agreed date, all you need to do is to go to the bank branch, quote your code and you will be given your cash reward. You will not be asked to sign anything or to provide any proof of your identity.

If a suspect has not been charged, you may be told:

Law enforcement enquiries are ongoing and that you should ring back in another six to eight weeks.

Whether a reward is payable, given that all law enforcement enquiries have been completed.

Want to give information?

Giving Crimestoppers information is always 100 per cent anonymous and secure. You can call them on 0800 555 111 or fill out their Anonymous Online Form.