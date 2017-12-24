Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team from the US Air Force, in between monitoring the sky for potential threats, has designed an online tool - for tracking Santa.

And the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has quite an array of very expensive high-tech gear for keeping tabs on the bearded one. That includes satellites, jet fighters, radar and erm... Santa cams.

The nice folks at NORAD have made the tracker public so you can see where Mr Claus is and work out what time to go to bed.

It sounds pretty silly but the kids will love it. Besides what is Christmas without a bit of silliness?

Visit the official NORAD Santa Tracker website and you can see where Santa is and how many presents he's delivered while simultaneously improving your geographic knowledge.

On Christmas Eve itself, you can see on a live map where Santa is in the world, and how long you have to get to bed.

Why do the US Air Force track Santa?

The story began back in 1955. An advert that went in a local paper was misprinted, which meant children calling Santa got through to the US Air Force Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. They loved the idea, and have carried it on ever since. Now they publish his whereabouts online, and show videos of him arriving at key locations around the world.

