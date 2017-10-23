Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you work in telesales or as a cashier it is most likely your job - or significant parts of your job - will be done by computers in 20 years.

These jobs have a 99% and 97% chance respectively of being taken over by computers within two decades, according to The Future of Employment report.

Jobs that have the greatest amount of repetition, such a clerical and catering roles, stand the greatest chance of being taken over by computers.

If you prepare fast food for a living there's an 81% a robot will be doing it in 2037; there's a robot called Flippy that already flips burgers in international fast food joint Caliburger, reports The Guardian.

Some jobs, however, have almost zero chance of being done by computer.

For example, if you counsel people with drug addictions there's a less than 1% likelihood of it being done by a robot in 2037. There's also almost no chance of complex surgery being carried out by machines, you'll be relieved to hear.

Likewise if you're a vicar, an imam or a rabbi there's less than a 1% chance of a computer leading prayers and offering spiritual guidance. There's more chance of the Pope converting to Judaism, you might say.

Jobs most at risk

(Image: Flickr)

Job Chance of job being automated by 2037 Telesales 99% Insurance underwriter 99% Watch repairer 99% Library technician 99% Data entry keyer 99% Legal secretary 98% Waiter 97% Paralegal 94% Welder/metal cutter 94% Fast food cook 81%

Jobs least at risk

Job Chance of job being automated by 2037 Mental health and drug abuse worker 0.3% Social worker 0.3% Choreographer 0.4% Dentist 0.4% Chief police detectives 0.4% Primary school teachers 0.4% HR manager 0.6% Athletic trainer 0.7% Clergy 0.8% Pharmacist 1.2%

But don't panic - automation doesn't mean there'll be mass unemployment, it just means humans will have different roles to play in these jobs.

Future of Employment author, Prof Richard Susskind, told The Guardian: "What you’re going to see for a lot of jobs is a churn of different tasks.

"So a lawyer today doesn’t develop systems that offer advice, but the lawyer of 2025 will. They’ll still be called lawyers but they’ll be doing different things."