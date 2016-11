Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are sending Christmas cards and gifts to your loved ones you need to make sure you post them on time.

Postal service Royal Mail has issued its recommended postage times for both UK and international deliveries.

So if you want to make sure your items are delivered by December 25, these are the dates you need to know.

Recommended posting UK

Tuesday, December 20 2nd Class Royal Mail signed for

Wednesday, December 21 1st Class and Royal Mail signed for

Thursday, December 22 Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed

Friday, December 23 Special delivery Saturday guaranteed

Recommended posting international

Saturday, December 10 Australia

Thursday, December 15 America

Saturday, December 17 Ireland

Christmas service dates

Saturday, December 24 Christmas Eve - normal deliveries and Saturday collections.

Sunday, December 25 Christmas Day - no deliveries or collections.

Monday, December 26 Boxing Day - no deliveries or collections.

Tuesday, December 27 - no deliveries or collections.

Wednesday, December 28 - normal deliveries and collections.

Thursday, December 29 - normal deliveries and collections.

Friday, December 30 - normal deliveries and collections.

New Year 2017 service dates

Saturday, December 31 New Year's Eve - normal deliveries and Saturday collections.

Sunday, January 1 New Year's Day - no deliveries or collections.

Monday, January 2 Bank Holiday - no deliveries or collections.

Tuesday, January 3 Scottish Bank Holiday - no deliveries or collections in Scotland.

Wednesday, January 4 - normal deliveries and collections in all areas.