Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught with a knife in his possession said that he was using it in the course of his work ... delivering furniture.

Mohammed Azam, 30, was found guilty after a trial of an offence of possessing a bladed article in public.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that on November 17 police attended an address in Marsh for another matter.

They arrested Azam on Wellfield Road and found him to be in possession of a lock knife during a search.

Azam, of College Street in Crosland Moor, had pleaded not guilty to the offence but was convicted by a district judge following a trial at the Huddersfield court.

Khalid Hussain, mitigating, said that on the day of the offence his client had been out delivering furniture including sofas in his work van.

He said that Azam had a knife with him which he used to carry out his duties of cutting packaging from the furniture.

This was held for a legitimate purpose but the mistake he made was keeping it on him after he had concluded his work which was when police approached him.

This happened while he was parked up the van, rolling up a cigarette as he waited to meet a colleague.

Mr Hussain said: “He was not at work but in work circumstances but recognises now that he should not have left it (the knife) with him.”

Magistrates sentenced Azam to a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £625 prosecution costs plus £85 victim surcharge and the knife will be forfeited and destroyed.