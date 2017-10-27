Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police would like to speak this man in connection with a disgusting incident in a train station.

It is believed the man pictured below may have information which could help police in their investigation after a man dropped his trousers in an underpass at Chesterfield station and defecated twice on the floor.

The revolting incident happened on October 21 at around 8.30pm.

A spokeperson for British Transport Police said: "A man entered the station at around 8.30pm on Saturday, 21 October, pulled down his trousers in the underpass and defecated on two separate occasions on the floor.

"Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incident as they believe the man could have information that could help with the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference '151 of 27/10/17'.