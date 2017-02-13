Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC One's drama The Moorside is a retelling of the story of Shannon Matthews - a schoolgirl who went missing in Dewsbury, in 2008.

Her disappearance gripped the nation and her mother Karen Matthews appeared on TV pleading for her daughter to come home.

The search for Shannon was the biggest case undertaken by the West Yorkshire Police since the hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper.

But just how accurate is the BBC's two-part drama?

Here's everything you need to know about the real case of Shannon Matthews' disappearance.

Where is The Moorside?

The Moorside is very much a real estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

Dewsbury lies by the River Calder and is located west of Wakefield, east of Huddersfield and south of Leeds.

Who is Shannon Matthews?

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

9-year-old school girl Shannon was reported missing by her mother Karen Matthews on February 19, 2008.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at 3.10pm outside of her school Westmoor Junior School in Dewsbury.

Shannon's disappearance gripped the nation and the local community gathered together in a desperate bid to find the little girl.

The search for Shannon became a major missing person police operation and the West Yorkshire police questioned 1, 500 motorists and searched 3,000 houses.

In total Shannon was missing for a nail-biting 24 days.

Who is Karen Matthews?

Karen Matthews is the mother of Shannon.

The mum-of-seven made a number of public appeals for information on Shannon's whereabouts at the time.

Karen was the face of a community campaign and was often pictured by news channels wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with her daughter's image.

Little did anyone know she was involved in the disappearance and knew exactly where her daughter was right from the very beginning.

Who is Julie Bushby?

Julie was a neighbour of the Matthews family and rallied the community together to search for Shannon. At the time she was the chair of Moorside estate’s tenants.

Her efforts included marches, searches and door-to-door enquiries.

How was Shannon found and what was Karen's involvement?

Shannon was found on March 14, 2008 - 24 days after she was reported missing. The police discovered her tethered and drugged inside the base of a bed at a house in Batley Carr, less than a mile from her house.

The house she was found in belonged to Michael Donovan - the uncle of Craig Meehan, Karen's then-boyfriend.

It later emerged Matthews and Donovan devised the elaborate plot of pretending Shannon was missing in a bid to generate money from the publicity.

Their plan was for Michael to have eventually ‘found’ Shannon, take her to a police station and claim the reward money, which would be split between him and Karen.

When Shannon was found, Michael was arrested at the scene and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Karen Matthews was charged with child neglect and perverting the course of justice on 8 April 2008.

The joint trial of Donovan and Karen Matthews at Leeds Crown Court commenced on 11 November 2008 and concluded on 4 December with both defendants found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and perverting the course of justice.

They were both given eight-year prison sentences.

Karen's boyfriend Craig was convicted of possessing child pornography which was discovered on his computer during the investigation - although it had nothing to do with the kidnapping.

Shannon was taken into care immediately after she was found and remained there.

Julie Bushby visited Karen in prison once a month for four years, in the hope that she would find out the truth.

Appearing on This Morning last week Julie said:"I wanted answers, she kept saying that other people were involved but I wanted to know the truth, why, what."

Julie never did find out the truth.

The Moorside concludes on BBC One tomorrow night at 9pm.