You might not have got your hands on a new 12 sided £1 coin yet - but when you do, you could find it's worth a cool £250.

A billion of them joined the UK market on March 28 and feature a security-proof hologram, which flickers between a '£' symbol to the number '1', under different lights.

Some of the coins have features that make them worth more than a quid - and GoCompare's money expert Alex Cassidy told the Mirror how to spot a special one.

Potential errors during production

"As with the current £2 coins, the 2017 £1 coin is bi-metallic - in this case an outer 'gold' coloured nickel-brass band with an inner 'silver' coloured cupro-nickel disc," Alex said.

"Because of this, any potential dye errors during production, which occurs when the dyes have become misaligned, could be worth a lot of money.

"Pay attention to both the floral crown on the reverse side for any rotations, as well as the Queen's head, which should sit directly above the new bevelled edge."

Trial coins

More than 200,000 of the brand new coins were sent out to retailers last year for "testing".

They were classed as "trial coins" only - and are not legitimate tender, however, they're being flogged for hundreds of pounds on eBay.

One sold for £200 last month, after bidders ramped up the war for the sought after coin - and experts say they could go for more.

"These new £1 trial coins are fascinating, especially considering the financial precedent of the £2 trial coins in 1994, which have since become one of the most sought after collectable coins in Britain," explained Alex.

"If these new trial coins turn out to be as valuable as 1994’s, then anyone who gets their hands on them now could be sitting on a future goldmine."

Valuable proofs

Chards is a leading coin and bullion dealer based in the UK. The firm buys and trades coins, jewellery and specialises in valuable gold and silver.

According to the experts, the most valuable of all the £1 coins will be the 'proof' coins - the special pre-production samples - often used for "approval" purposes and produced to a much higher standard of finish.

A Chards statement said: "Bear in mind they are producing over 2.2 billion £1 coins this year.

"We do not think that the 2017 circulation £1 coin will be a good investment - however, the collector coins such as the silver proof, silver proof piedfort and gold proof will be the ones to invest in."

Alternate design coins coming soon

The first batch of new £1 coins will commemorate the achievements of Jane Austen, Sir Isaac Newton and The Royal Flying Corps - all expert pioneers in their fields.

"2017 is expected to be a good year for collectors, with the trend of 50p collectible limited release continuing into the new £1 coins," Alex told Mirror Money.

"That's the main thing to look out for in the near future, because the first run of those collectibles will be huge."