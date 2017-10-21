Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are few things more embarrassing than watching your dad dance when you're a teenager.

From their absence of rhythm to their toe-curling moves it's best to look the other way and pretend it's not happening. That's unless your dad was Michael Jackson.

But when do men switch from cool kings of the clubs to the laughing stock of the wedding dance floor?

It happens at 37 according to the producers of the hit CBeebies show Twirlywoos who have a launched a competition to find the best (or worst, depending on your viewpoint) dad dancer.

The good news is dad dancing, while cringeworthy, is socially acceptable. As you approach your thirties your dad's dancing may become 'endearing' rather than all-out embarrassing.

So if you old man's dancing is spectacularly good or bad why not enter him in the Twirlywoos Dad Dancer of the Year?

Prizes include a special Dad Dancer of the Year Award, £500 in Argos vouchers and a Dancing Great BigHoo toy. Great BigHoo is the dancing dad figure from the kids' animated show.

Research of 2,000 adults on behalf of Twirlywoos into the phenomenon has pinpointed exactly what age the nation's middle-aged men cease to look cool on the dance floor.

It also identified Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees as the ultimate dad dancing song - followed by Hot Chocolate's You Sexy Thing and Waterloo by Abba.

Beyoncé's Single Ladies was a surprise entry in the top 40.

The YMCA, Night Fever and air guitar routines are the moves most commonly employed by fathers to 'wow' other revellers.

A spokesman for Twirlywoos told the Bristol Post: "We believe dad dancing should be celebrated, because just like the Twirlywoos, it is silly, fun and full of surprises.

"As part of our search for Dad Dancer of the Year, we're calling on families across the country to submit footage of their fathers, young and old, busting some moves on the dance floor.

"Whether on their own or with their partner or children, we cannot wait to see footage of groovy granddads, and disco dads.

Chris De Burgh's Lady in Red is also likely to get fathers running for the dance floor, along with Money for Nothing by Dire Straits and Summer of '69 by Bryan Adams.

Let's Dance by David Bowie also appears in the top 40, accompanied by the Simple Minds' Don't You (Forget About Me) and My Way by Frank Sinatra.

And other moves commonly adopted by dads include the conga, twist and shout and grease lightning.

Amid this, six in ten respondents have seen their father pulling shapes - with half confessing their papa is not a good dancer.

Despite this, a third said their dads are in no doubt they are great mover and shaker.

37% revealed they have been embarrassed by their dad's moves on the dancefloor.

And three in ten who took part in the OnePoll.com study believe their father has danced badly on purpose with the sole intention of embarrassing them.

Despite this, four in ten said seeing their father dance is among their favourite memories of their pop.

Six in ten said they loved dancing with their father as a child, while 44% said they danced on their father's feet as a child.

Thirteen is the age our dad's moves on the dance floor start to embarrass us, but 30 is the age when it becomes endearing.

Dad's 'dodgy' dance moves were found to be just the fourth most embarrassing thing fathers do, behind rubbish jokes, questionable fashion choices and making the bathroom smell.

In fact, half of the population agree dad dancing makes the world a better place.

A spokesman for Twirlywoos added: "To encourage families to take part in our search to find Twirlywoos Dad Dancer of the Year 2017 we've compiled a montage celebrating dad dancers and urge families across the country to join in the Dad Dancing fun.

"Great BigHoo the father figure of the show simply loves to dance so what better way to celebrate the launch of his dancing toy exclusively available at Argos then to begin the search to find the UK's Best Dad Dancer."

For information on how to enter Dad Dancer of the Year and upload your videos visit: daddancer2017.com #DadDancer2017

The deadline for entries is 11.59 pm on Thursday 2nd November 2017.

A shortlist of the top ten videos will be put to a public vote on the Twirlywoos Facebook page from 10th November.

Top 40 - Dad Dancing Songs:

1. Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees

2. You Sexy Thing - Hot Chocolate

3. Waterloo - ABBA

4. Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh

5. Let's Dance - David Bowie

6. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

7. My Way - Frank Sinatra

8. Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams

9. Bon Jovi - Livin' on a Prayer

10. Dancing In The Street - David Bowie & Mick Jagger

11. Uptown Girl - Billy Joel

12. Dancing On The Ceiling - Lionel Ritchie

13. La Macarena - Los Del Rio

14. Thriller - Michael Jackson

15. Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

16. Don't You (Forget About Me) - Simple Minds

17. Purple Rain - Prince

18. Do The Conga - Black Lace

19. Stand by Me - Ben E King

20. Money For Nothing - Dire Straits

21. She Loves You - The Beatles

22. Brown-eyed Girl - Van Morrison

23. Hotel California - The Eagles

24. Born in the USA - Bruce Springsteen

25. Mr Blue Sky - ELO

26. Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley

27. Town Called Malice - The Jam

28. Walk this way - RUN DMC/Aerosmith

29. American Pie - Don McLean

30. Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

31. Easy Lover - Phil Collins

32. Oops Up Side Your Head (AKA 'I Don't Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops!)') - The Gap Band

33. Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac

34. Valerie - Amy Winehouse

35. Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple

36. September - Earth, Wind & Fire

37. Layla - Eric Clapton/Derek and the Dominos

38. Single Ladies - Beyoncé

39. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting - Elton John

40. Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana