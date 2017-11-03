Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been advised to top up their fuel tanks this weekend ahead of a rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Crude oil has topped $60 a barrel, according to figures from the RAC. This is the highest price per barrel since July 2015.

And the increase in crude oil prices is set to hit drivers with an estimated 4p per litre next week.

Drivers are currently paying an average 118.2p per litre of unleaded petrol while diesel vehicle owners are paying 120.2p per litre.

But the RAC says a 9% increase in crude oil from $55.98 to $60.98 in a month means a price hike at the pumps is 'imminent', the RAC has said.

Now the RAC is urging Chancellor Phillip Hammond, who is set to reveal the Autumn Budget in less than three weeks, to freeze duty on fuel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams told The Mirror : “It’s very worrying - we would expect a rise of a penny or so a litre. While it’s difficult to predict how much petrol will go up by, it will go up next week so filling up this weekend is not a bad idea.

“At the start of October there was a 6p saving in the wholesale price of unleaded which retailers eventually passed on to motorists in pump price reductions. This month, however, the situation is reversed and the petrol wholesale price has gone up.

“Inevitably, this increase will be passed on to motorists on the forecourt far more quickly than the cuts were made last month, but that is unfortunately the nature of ‘big’ fuel retailing - pass on wholesale rises quickly and cling on to savings for as long as possible."

He added: "Eyes will switch to the Chancellor who delivers his Budget this month, and with higher wholesale costs filtering down to the forecourts, the last thing they’ll want to see is an increase in fuel duty. We urge the Chancellor to resist this and leave the rate unchanged."