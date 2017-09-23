Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police closed the M60 motorway in both directions after reports a woman fell from a bridge.

Emergency services were called to junction 27 at Stockport around 9am on Saturday.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman had been seen on the wrong side of the motorway bridge.

The M60 was shut between junction 1 and Junction 27 and the air ambulance was called out.

In a statement GMP confirmed they were called to reports that a woman had fallen from a bridge.

At just after 10am Highways England confirmed both lanes had re-opened and delays should start to clear.

GMP appealed for anyone who saw what happened to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 667 of 23/09/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.