The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryanair has announced plans to extend their flight cancellations for a further FIVE months.

The Dublin-based budget carrier is grounding 25 aircraft from November and reducing its flight schedule.

It is thought up to 18,000 flights will be cancelled with 34 routes suspended.

The airline says it has offered all passengers affected the choice of a refund or different flight.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It comes after they initially cancelled 2,000 flights earlier this month after a pilot holiday mix-up.

Some of those were cancelled in Manchester and East Midlands but Leeds/Bradford escaped.

The full list of the new routes cancelled has yet to be released.

Last week boss Michael O'Leary said the company faces a compensation bill of up to 20 million euros (£17.7 million) as a result of the flight cancellations - but that was before this announcement.

Here are the flights cancelled up to October 28.