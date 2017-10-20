Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stargazers - get ready for what NASA is calling 'one of the most beautiful meteor showers of the year'.

Remember Halley's Comet ? Well, these shooting stars are created from the detritus of that comet.

Comets are icy small Solar System bodies that when passing close to the Sun warm and release gases, creating a 'tail' as they pass through space at 148,000 mph.

Halley's is probably the world's most famous because it can be seen twice during a human lifetime; it becomes visible from Earth every 74 to 79 years.

Every May, the comet also creates the Eta Aquarids meteor shower .

For the best chance of seeing the Orionid meteor shower we'll need clear skies this weekend.

(Image: Getty Images)

The shower occurs from October 2 to November 7 but it peaks tomorrow (Saturday) and into the early hours of Sunday.

According to space.com, the meteors that streak across the sky are some of the fastest and brightest among the showers, because "the Earth is hitting a stream of particles almost head on".

NASA has said this is "one of the most beautiful showers of the year."

Expect to spot between 15 and 30 meteors every hour. In some years, as many as 80 meteors an hour are visible.

Halley's Comet itself was last visible from Earth in 1986 and won't appear here again until July 28, 2061.

Where can I watch it?

(Image: Andrew Paul)

The best time to see the shower is after midnight. It's recommended to go outside around 1.30am and let your eyes adjust to the dark for 20 minutes.

You won't need binoculars or a telescope to view the shower. It will be visible with the naked eye.

But it's best to go somewhere where there is no light pollution from the glow of towns and cities.

Although the meteors can appear in any part of the sky, they seem to come from the constellation of Orion, hence their name.

The Met Office said: "The Orionids are a remnant of Comet Halley and at its peak you could see up to 20 shooting stars per hour.

"Orionid meteors are known to be very fast travelling at around 41 miles per second, and typically on the faint side, although with clear, dark skies you still have a good chance of spotting one with its persistent, long trail.

"The Orionid meteor shower is named as such because it appears to radiate from the constellation Orion, which is one of the most visible and recognisable in the sky throughout the world."

This story first appeared in the Birmingham Mail .