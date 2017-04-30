Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving family of Charlie Watkins gave permission for his episode to be aired - and viewers watched his touching scenes on the show last night.

Host Paddy McGuinness dedicated last week's show to Charlie, 22, after learning of his sudden death shortly after his episode was filmed.

The family of the criminology graduate, who studied at the University of York, said he had never recovered from the death of his mother.

They wanted his date with match Jo-Tara to be shown as planned last night on ITV1, writes the Manchester Evening News.

(Photo: ITV)

The pair were seen on their date enjoying water slides on the Isle of Fernando's.

Charlie said: "I couldn't think of an awesomer first date."

Jo-Tara said: "He's really nice, athletic, but I don't think he fancies me so we might end up as friends."

In a poignant final scene Charlie said: "Jo-Tara is the sort of girl I'd like to see again and again," as the duo walked off into the sunset together on the scenes aired on Saturday night.

The date will also appear on the programme’s spin-off show tonight, The Gossip, which is hosted by Mark Wright and Laura Jackson.

In a statement, his family said: “We have lost a very special young man who sadly never recovered from the tragic loss of his mother when he was only nine years old.

“Tragically this is another example of the mental health issues suffered by young people today as highlighted by the Heads Together campaign supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.”

Charlie was seen on the show last Saturday, where he bagged a date with Jo-Tara and went off to the Isle of Fernandos for their date.

But it was revealed that Charlie had tragically died since filming had ended.

Charlie, 22, was a criminology student at the University of York with a huge group of friends and a lively social life.

Charlie's twin brother Harry led the tributes on Facebook, posting a picture of the two of them dressed in tuxedos with a beam on their faces.

"Words cannot express my feelings, but I feel this picture sums us up perfectly xx," he wrote next to it.

Charlie had stood as Activities Officer at the university's Student Union and was a member of the lacrosse team.

(Photo: Facebook)

Host Paddy McGuinness, from Bolton, took to Twitter to dedicate the episode to Charlie’s memory.

As the show was due to start last week, Paddy tweeted: “Tonight’s Take Me Out is in memory of Charlie.

“A fantastic lad who I’m sure will be greatly missed by his wonderful friends & family. RIP”.

Where to get help

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. http://www.depressionalliance.org/

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts. http://studentsagainstdepression.org/

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. http://www.bullying.co.uk/

The Sanctuary (0300 003 7029) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, for people who are struggling to cope - experiencing depression, anxiety, panic attacks or in crisis.