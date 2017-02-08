Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former It girl and model Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died, aged 45.

Socialite Tara, who has previously appeared on ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, was found dead in her London flat today (Wednesday).

Her death comes after she recently revealed a secret year-long battle with a brain tumour. Tara was diagnosed with the tumour last January and announced her illness publicly in November.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 1.40pm and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40hrs on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. The Coroner has been informed."

Tara, a regular face on the London party scene, was know for her wild ways throughout the nineties and noughties.