Police are investigating after a boy aged 15 was left fighting for his life after falling from a footbridge at the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The teenager plunged off the walkway near the Debenhams store at 8.15pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said officers were “keeping an open mind” over how the boy came to fall.

Police said this morning the boy suffered serious injuries and remained in a “critical” condition in hospital.

Part of the Trafford Centre was sealed off while police launched their investigation.

It is understood the upper walkway between Debenhams and the bus station remains cordoned off this morning.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Trafford Centre said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to the centre in response to an incident in which sadly someone was injured.

“We are doing all we can to support the police’s investigation.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 2045 of October 28.