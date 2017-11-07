The video will start in 8 Cancel

Remember how many time you practised your three-point turn and reverse around a corner in preparation for your driving test?

Well, drivers preparing for the new driving test which comes into effect on December 4 won't need to because the manoeuvres are not part of it.

Five new skills have been added to the driving practical test which incorporate relatively new technology such as sat nav and reflect today's driving conditions.

Transport ministers say the moves will save lives and improve road safety.

Transport minister Andrew Jones said: "We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking to make them safer.

"These changes announced today will help reduce the number of people killed or injured on our roads and equip new drivers with the skills they need to use our roads safely.

"Ensuring the driving test is relevant in the 21st century, for example the introduction of sat navs, will go a long way towards doing this."

Out

Three-point turn

You won't have turn around in the road anymore. Perhaps it's because performing one halts the flow of traffic?

Reverse around a corner

A manoeuvre that hardly any driver uses. Good riddance.

In

20 minutes' independent driving

This used to be 10 minutes.

Following directions from a sat nav

How did we manage before sat navs? We stopped in a lay-by and strained our eyes over a road map in a bid to work out where we were. Then we got lost again.

Answering a vehicle safety question while driving

It's not much use passing a theory test if you can't remember it while driving.

Pulling up on the right-hand side of the road and reversing two car lengths

Not sure about this one.

Reversing out of a parking bay

We don't all reverse into a parking bay so it makes sense if we can safely reverse out of one.