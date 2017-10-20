The video will start in 8 Cancel

Look North presenter Harry Gration decided to cheer up his grumpy colleague at BBC News by spontaneously bursting into a song.

Announcing the UK's first Northern accent opera, veteran Gration regales BBC national newsreader Simon McCoy with a song of his own.

To the tune of Verdi's Rigoletto the veteran Look North presenter, lyric sheet in hand, quasi-sings: "Eh up, welcome to Look North/We've got the news and sport/Throw in some weather too/That's the cheapest we can do."

And Gration can't resist a friendly pop at McCoy, known for his snarky remarks about frivolous stories and non-news.

(Image: BBC)

McCoy hit the headlines earlier this week for failing to restrain his apathy for a non-story issued by Kensington Palace about the next royal baby.

Gration continues is a semi-sing: "As for News 24, they've got that good old boy/He's called Simon McCoy/He knows about royal joy."

McCoy, who once sighed audibly during a segment about surfing dogs, isn't hugely impressed with Gration pointing out that BBC News isn't called 'News 24' anymore.

But after taking his head out of his hands a bemused McCoy adds: "That's fantastic."

McCoy amused viewers with his sarcastic coverage outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital during the long wait for the birth of Prince George in 2013.

He also once delivered a story clutching a ream of paper instead of his iPad.