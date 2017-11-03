The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bookies have slashed their odds of white Christmas to 2/1 after weather experts have predicted a big freeze.

Meteorologists have forecast that temperatures could fall to -11°C as air comes in from the North Pole.

We've had an exceedingly mild October - but that's set to change with the coldest spell since the 2012/13 freeze, the Weather Company said.

Between the 1550s and 1850s proper white Christmases, when the ground was covered in snow, were commonplace.

That's where romantic images of Christmas come from; at the time Britain was experiencing a 'Little Ice Age' when fairs would be held on the frozen Thames during the winter.

But White Christmases are few and far between nowadays and with man-made climate change starting to materialise they seem even less likely.

However since meteorologists have forecast a bitterly cold period, bookies Ladbrokes have cut white Christmas odds to 2/1 in Glasgow, 3/1 in Newcastle, 5/1 in Manchester, and 6/1 in London.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Nicola McGeady said: “We’ve had a flurry of festive bets, triggered by the coldest night of autumn and a cold winter forecast.”

After chilly stints in a mixed November, December and January are both forecast to be colder than normal, said The Weather Company, founded in 1982.

More polar air than usual will flow to Britain this winter due to Atlantic pressure patterns sending jet stream winds up to the Arctic and then south to the UK, the experts said.

Widespread snow and ice are a “much higher” threat than in recent mild winters, said AccuWeather, the world’s second biggest commercial forecaster, which has annual turnover around $100million.

All parts of Britain face being hit, the weathermen said.

The Weather Company chief meteorologist Todd Crawford told the Mirror : “We expect the coldest winter in the UK since 2012-13.

“We expect extended spells with a ridge of pressure in the North Atlantic, especially in early winter.

(Image: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

“This forces the jet stream up to the Arctic and back down into Europe, releasing Arctic high pressure from near the Pole directly into northern Europe, with colder-than-normal temperatures.”

Lows are set to fall below -10°C this winter in the North, with the South also suffering shivers well below freezing, said AccuWeather.

Travel chaos is expected on road and rail plus at airports. The elderly and ill face health impacts.

The Met Office month-ahead forecast predicted a “rather cold” early November followed by below-average temperatures - especially in the South – at times from mid-month.

Brits face a shock after four mild winters in a row, which had frequent balmy westerly breezes.

Recent warm winters came after 2012–13’s biting winter had big freezes in December and January, as temperatures plunged to -14°C near London.

Snow and ice caused repeated chaos on roads and railways, deaths due to cold weather soared to around 300-a-day and England and Scotland were colder than the closest human settlement to the North Pole.

Government health warnings for cold weather lasted almost a month in total, with 13 days of alerts in the run-up to Christmas and a 15-day stretch from January 12.

Winter 2012-13 was 0.4­°C colder than average at 3.3°C UK-wide - and chills continued until the coldest Easter Sunday ever recorded, which plunged to -12.5°C at Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Earlier winters saw December 2010’s Big Freeze, which hit -21.3°C at Altnaharra, Highland, Scotland, and 2009-10’s whiteout with snow chaos for weeks for many parts.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said: “Snow and ice will be a much higher threat this winter, and could affect London.

“There is a higher-than-normal potential for temperatures below -10°C further north, and also cold temperatures further south.”

Met Office forecaster Chris Page said: “Dustings of snowfall could be seen on Scotland’s peaks from Friday and during the weekend.”

A Met Office forecaster said: “Blustery showers will perhaps be wintry over northern hills, then remaining rather cold through early November with the risk of more widespread overnight frost.

“Towards mid November the weather will probably remain mainly settled, particularly across the South. Temperatures may be slightly colder than normal in any prolonged settled spells.”