Most of us enjoy eating Greggs' pasties, sandwiches and cakes.

But what is it like to work for Britain's most famous purveyor of baked goods? It's not bad by the sound of it.

As well as taking home a salary the company offers staff a fair few perks. And yes, it does include a hefty discount on their famous food.

Employees get pasties, sandwiches, buns and other Greggs products half-price.

The company also offers an annual share in company profits, 21 holidays in addition to bank holidays. And if you complete 25 years' service you get 30 days.

Greggs also offers its staff a chance to buy shares in the company, a pension scheme, life insurance, childcare vouchers and a discount scheme on car insurance, gym membership, restaurant and mobile phone contracts.

The chain also takes part in the Government Cycle2Work scheme which means you can hire a bike and cycling accessories at a greatly reduced rate.

For more information about working for Greggs visit their corporate website .

A Greggs spokesperson said: "People who work here tell us that one of the best things about Greggs are the people and how we don’t want to let each other down.

"You can expect a lot of fun at Greggs and also a family atmosphere.

"To help promote fun at work, a variety of activities take place whether that’s to help raise money for charity, a team night out or a locally organised event."