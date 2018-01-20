Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in the Yorkshire and the Humber spend over a third more on booze per week than they do on fruit and vegetables.

Figures released this week show that families in the region spent an average of £15.50 per week on alcohol between April 2015 and March 2017.

At the same time they were only spending £11 per week on fruit and vegetables - meaning they spent 40% more on booze.

People in Yorkshire and the Humber also spend £3.80 a week gambling and £11.70 tending to their gardens and pets.

Transport - including the purchase of vehicles, general motoring costs and transport tickets - costs people in the region £67.40 per week and spending on housing and energy comes to £61.20 per week.

Overall, households in Yorkshire and the Humber spend £489.70 per week.

Household across the UK spent £554.20 in 2016-17, up from £528.90 in 2015-16.

That means in real terms, household expenditures have returned to pre-economic downturn levels.

According to the Government’s Office for National Statistics, after adjusting for inflation, household spending has not been this high since the financial year 2006.

Inflation measures the change in prices of goods and services.

When inflation rises more quickly - as it did during the last financial year - households can be encouraged to go ahead with certain purchases sooner, which in turn boosts economic growth.

This could be one of the reasons for the higher levels of spending, according to the ONS.

Samantha Seaton, chief executive of financial website Moneyhub said: “Over the last year household finances have been squeezed left, right and centre, with theprice of food, transport, bills, and our other everyday essentials all going up.

“With real term wages falling, people are increasingly reliant on debt to help them cover the cost of living. The latest report by the

Institute for Fiscal Studies shows that one in 10 households has more than £10,000 of unsecured debt, whether it’s through loans, credit cards, or finance.”