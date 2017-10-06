The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The biggest Lottery jackpot ever offered in the UK could be won on Friday.



And if you scoop the prize it will make you richer than chef Jamie Oliver with his fortune of £150 million, multiple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton with £131 million and singer Adele on £125 million.

You could also buy the entire Huddersfield Town squad - and have £50m leftover.

But you would still be a far cry off Town owner Dean Hoyle who is reportedly worth more than £300m.

No-one scooped Tuesday's record-breaking £167 million EuroMillions jackpot, meaning Friday's top prize of an estimated £168 million - subject to exchange rates - is still to be won.



If a single ticket scoops the top prize, it would create the UK and Europe's biggest ever winner.

Players have been urged to buy their tickets early, with a 200% boost in sales expected for the draw.

Camelot has estimated that more than 26,000 tickets could be sold every minute in the hour leading up to the draw closing at 7.30pm.



As the jackpot is at its maximum, any money that would have boosted the top prize will now be shared among winning players in the next prize tier.

(Image: PA)

Andy Carter, the National Lottery's senior winners' adviser, said: "The extraordinary sum would be life-changing whether won by an individual or syndicate, and we have plenty of champagne on ice ready to celebrate.



"It would enable them to transform their life, as well as the lives of their friends and family, and we are ready to support them from the moment they claim."



He added: "This EuroMillions roll series has seen players raise an amazing £55 million for National Lottery Good Causes in just a month.



"This supports projects big and small across the country, including funding everything from local community projects to the nation's amazing Olympic and Paralympic athletes."





The current record holders are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161 million in 2011.



So far this year, UK winners have scooped five EuroMillions jackpots, with the biggest won by an anonymous ticket-holder, who banked £87 million.



According to The Sunday Times Rich List, a single winner scooping the entire £168 million jackpot would be ranked the joint 671st richest person in the UK.

