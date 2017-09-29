Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They called it Days of Throws – 105 hours of constant frisbee throwing outside the plaza at the Students’ Union at the University of Huddersfield.

And, of course, all in the name of charity.

Among those demonstrating their dexterity and frisbee-flicking style were members of the Ultimate Frisbee team, which had one goal in mind: to ensure the frisbee was not stationary for more than 30 seconds, allowing for drops.

Team member Dan Pinnington said there had been some peculiar moments during the event, which began on Monday and ran all week.

“Two children came along and asked if they could have a cheeky throw. We agreed and on the first throw one of our best players managed to hit one boy in the mouth and split his lip! He was okay, though. He walked it off and carried on playing.

“Then we hit a woman on the head. She wasn’t best pleased. But generally it’s gone really well. We are all very tired. We tend to take it in shifts for four or five hours at a time.

“There has been some silliness – people trying to do silly throws to break the monotony and ending up on their backsides.

“It gets quiet around midnight and then livens up at 3am when people come out of the clubs. That can be fun; we’ve come across a few characters.

“All in all, it’s been a good do. We’ve raised about £100 online and there’s a lot in the buckets. It’s been a laugh but we are all looking forward to seeing how much we have raised.”

Dan and teammates Tanya Fozzard, Sam Folley, Emily Hird, Michael Holmes, Isabella Barber-Lowell and Elly White as well as the rest of the Ultimate Frisbee team and the Huddersfield Students’ Union were raising funds for the Welcome Centre, on Lord Street in Huddersfield, which last year provided the equivalent of more than 143,000 meals to local people in crisis.

Said Tanya: “We chose the Welcome Centre this year as it has become increasingly apparent to our team how vital the service is for so many local people. Last year we raised £900 for Cancer Research.”

Emma Greenough, fundraiser at the Welcome Centre, said: “This is probably one of the most unusual fundraisers we’ve had. It’s great that a fun event can also raise money for a serious issue.”