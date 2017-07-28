Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Undercover police caught a man dealing drugs in Netherton.

Ashley Patrice, 34, was arrested by officers conducting a surveillance operation in the area on November 16 last year.

Patrice appeared to be acting suspiciously on Chaffinch Walk and was detained, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that two bags containing heroin and crack cocaine worth an estimated £1,750 were found on him along with two mobile phones.

Patrice, of Harpe Inge in Dalton, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply it.

Mr Astin added that police also searched his home and discovered more drugs and items “bearing all the hallmarks of street dealing.”

These included weighing scales, latex gloves, plastic bags and tobacco rolling papers.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Patrice: “I have to follow sentencing guidelines and they suggest that your case should be dealt with by a judge at crown court.”

Patrice was committed to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing and will appear there on August 18.

Unconditional bail was granted.