GCSEs in English language, English literature and maths will be no longer be graded from A* to G.

For the first time, on Thursday, students will receive their results for these subjects in grades 9 (the highest) to 1 (the lowest).

For 2017 the new grading system will be confined to these subjects but they will be phased into to all other GCSE subjects in the next two years.

Here's where it gets confusing. There's an extra grade; there are eight grades in A* to G system but nine in the new one.

Furthermore the numbered grades are not direct equivalents to the old alphabetical grades.

The top two marks of A and A* are roughly equivalent to a grade of 7, 8 or 9 - but fewer grade 9s will be awarded as the grade is designed to recognise exceptional performances.

The good pass marks of B and C - the minimum grades expected by colleges for entry onto A level courses - have been replaced by grades 4, 5 and 6.

And at the lower end of the scale, the grades D, E, F and G will now be scored 1, 2 or 3.

A fail will be graded U as is the case on the alphabetical scale.

What about Year 10 students?

Pupils who started their GCSE courses in September last year will also have a mix of old and new GCSEs when they take their exams in 2018.

They will still have a handful of subjects with A*-G grades, but 20 more subjects will be marked 9 to 1 as well as English and Maths.

The subjects they can expect the new scores in are ancient languages, art and design, biology, chemistry, citizenship studies, combined science (double award), computer science,dance, drama, food preparation and nutrition, geography, history, modern foreign languages (French, German, Spanish), music. physics, physical education and religious studies.

What about Year 8 and 9 students?

Current Year 9 students will do almost all their exams under the new system as even more subjects move over, with only a handful of lesser-taught languages still graded A*-G.

By the time today’s Year 8s take their exams, all of their grades will be numbers - and if you mention As or Cs they will probably look at you blankly.

Are the new GCSEs harder - and the grades worth the same?

The government says the courses will be harder. Fewer people will get the top grade 9, which they say is not exactly the same as an A*.

But they say roughly the same number of students will get a 7 or above as previously got an A or above.

And around the same proportion of students will also get a grade 4 or above as previously got a grade C or above.

There will also be little change to what it takes to scrape a pass at the bottom of grade 1, which will be similar to the bottom of grade G.

What do you need to get certain grades?

The government has released some advice on what students have to show in their work to get different levels in the 9 to 1 system.

You can see the so-called ‘grade descriptors’ for different subjects on the government website here.