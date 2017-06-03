Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free six-day festival to celebrate 30 years of Kirkwood Hospice takes place in Huddersfield next week.

The University of Huddersfield’s new £27m Oastler Building at Shorehead will be the setting for the Sunshine and Serenity Festival, which will run from next Tuesday (June 6) to Sunday (June 11) with live performances, an exhibition, stalls, family entertainment, films projected onto a giant screen and a pop-up shop as well as information about the Dalton hospice.

Organisers also have a few surprises in store for visitors – all guaranteed to have a real “wow” factor.

Hospice chief executive Michael Crowther, said: “We have used the words ‘unique’ and ‘special’ when describing this event. That is not just us trying to hype up the festival, we believe that this is truly a one-of-a-kind event and a perfect way to celebrate our 30th anniversary in our local community.

“There are so many things that we think visitors will be surprised by when they visit the Sunshine & Serenity Festival – from the impact that Kirkwood makes across Kirklees to the amazing events we hold to raise funds. We also want to challenge the perception that hospices are places people go in their last few days. Kirkwood aims to support and enable people to live the best quality of life possible.”

The festival will run from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday; 10am to 6pm Thursday; and 10am to 9pm Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s family days will open from 11am to 4pm.

It is being supported by Myers Group, West Yorkshire Artificial Lawn and Blachere Illumination. Visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk