Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Huddersfield has been named one of eight in the country to receive a prestigious award for its teaching.

The institution has been given a Gold standard award in the national Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), and is the only university in Yorkshire and the Humber to receive the accolade.

Factors such as highly-qualified staff, support for students and fast feedback on work have propelled the University into TEF’s top category.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Bob Cryan said he was “delighted” by the news.

He said: “This award confirms that we are among the elite as a teaching institution and it is the result of a lot of hard work and dedication by our staff. I would like to thank and congratulate them all.

“This is great news for the town too – with two Premier League institutions here in Huddersfield!”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The TEF guidelines were introduced by the government to give guidance to students choosing universities as to where the best tutoring is.

Staff have to meet high standards of teaching, research and working relationships with students to meet the Gold category.

A total of 299 universities, colleges and providers of higher education participate in the TEF, which will become compulsory from next year.