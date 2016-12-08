Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is to build on its reputation as a centre of manufacturing excellence with the opening of a new multi-million pound research hub.

The Future Metrology Hub, part of a nationwide £30 million project, will be based in the University of Huddersfield’s Centre for Precision Technologies, home to researchers in precision engineering and metrology. It will be headed by leading academic Professor Jane Jiang.

The hub, due to launch in 2017, is one of only six in the UK. Others will be based in Sheffield, Nottingham, Strathclyde, Cardiff and London. It will address major, long-term challenges facing UK manufacturing industries.

Huddersfield University to become specialist Ted Hughes centre

The Huddersfield hub has received £10 million funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council. A further £15 million has been pledged by industry partners with an additional £5 million expected to be contributed by the University of Huddersfield, Loughborough University and University of Sheffield.

“Our vision is to develop new technologies and universal methods that will integrate measurement science with design and production processes to improve control, quality and productivity. These will become part of the critical infrastructure for a new generation of digital, high value manufacturing,” said Professor Jiang.