An unlicensed teenager was caught driving on a motorway by police investigating the theft of fuel.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to offences of using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was caught driving the Toyota Yaris on the M621 in Leeds in the early hours of April 7, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police were looking for the vehicle as it was reportedly involved in the theft of fuel from a petrol station.

The teenager from Lockwood said the car belonged to a friend who was a passenger when police pulled it over.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client’s friend allowed him to drive but he was too young to drive at the time as he was aged only 16.

Magistrates gave him a six month conditional discharge but he must still pay £15 victim surcharge.