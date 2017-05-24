Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor who has been deputy mayor twice has finally taken up the top job.

Clr Christine Iredale served as deputy mayor in 2011/12 but lost her Golcar seat just a few weeks before she was due to become Mayor of Kirklees.

But the long serving Liberal Democrat bounced back and was re-elected the following year.

Now after her second stint as deputy mayor in 2016/17, she has finally been sworn in as mayor.

Having taken the ceremonial chains of office, she joked: “I’ve had two attempts and I’ve finally passed the test.”

She added: “This is an amazing day for me.

“I am honoured to be the first Golcar councillor to be given the privilege of becoming Mayor of Kirklees.”

Retiring mayor, Denby Dale Tory, Clr Jim Dodds, said he had enjoyed a fabulous two years in the roles.

His year as mayor has seen him raise more than £60,000 for the Royal British Legion.

“I can’t believe how quickly it’s gone,” he said.

“We’ve been so impressed with all the good work that’s going on by volunteers and charities.

“We’d like to give a big thank you to all in Kirklees who’ve gone that extra mile.

“We should make sure everybody knows what a good place Kirklees is.”

The Deputy Mayor for 2017/18 is Labour councillor for Batley West, Clr Gwen Lowe, who has been a member of the council since 2006.